Chris Wood’s move from Newcastle United to Nottingham Forest could become permanent due to an obligation to buy in the agreement, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Forest boss Steve Cooper is an admirer of powerful striker Wood and has moved quickly to bring him to the City Ground.

Talks have been successful and Wood is now set to travel later today to Nottingham in order to be put through his medical checks.

The striker will join from Newcastle on a loan deal, however, the agreement will have triggers within it which could see it turn into an obligation to buy.

As such, Wood could have played his last game for Newcastle.

Eddie Howe turned to Wood in the January transfer window last year, signing him from Burnley, as he battled to keep Newcastle in the top flight.

Now the Kiwi marksman is walking into another relegation battle, but this time at Nottingham Forest.

Both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak are in front of Wood in the striker pecking order at Newcastle.