Tottenham Hotspur have decided not to follow up on their interest in Brighton & Hove Albion star Leandro Trossard, who seems set to join Arsenal, according to Sky Sports News.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium this January with multiple Premier League clubs being named as his possible suitors.

Tottenham wanted to bring Trossard in and made a verbal offer for his services, but it was turned down by Brighton.

Arsenal have since moved strongly to sign Trossard and Tottenham will not follow up on their interest in the Belgian.

Spurs have now moved on to other attacking targets as they look to strengthen Antonio Conte’s hand in the final third.

The Gunners are now rapidly closing in on Trossard amid suggestions they have an agreement on a fee in place with Brighton.

Trossard has been in goalscoring form this season, finding the back of the net seven times in 16 league matches; he has also helped set up three more goals for his team-mates.

The Belgian recently fell out with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and is now poised for a move to the Emirates Stadium.