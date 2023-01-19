West Ham United are still trying to sign Terem Moffi from Lorient, despite snapping up Danny Ings from Aston Villa, according to the Daily Express.

David Moyes has moved to add Ings to his squad on a deal which could net Aston Villa £15m for the former Southampton striker.

The Hammers are not ending their hunt for extra firepower though and still want Moffi, for whom they have a bid on the table with Lorient.

Moffi continues to be unsure about a move to the London Stadium and would prefer to join Nice.

Lorient would rather sell abroad however and it remains to be seen if West Ham can convince Moffi to head to the Premier League.

The Nigeria international has grabbed 12 goals in Ligue 1 for Lorient so far this season and earned plaudits in the process.

Lorient signed the 23-year-old in the summer of 2020 and his progress at the French club saw him handed a chance with Nigeria.

Moffi has now scored a total of 35 goals in 90 outings for Lorient.