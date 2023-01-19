Danny Ings has not yet fully agreed personal terms with West Ham United, though he is not far off doing so, according to the Sun.

Ings has been the subject of interest from several clubs this month and Everton recently failed with a bid to sign him on loan from Aston Villa.

Now West Ham have moved to sign Ings on a permanent basis and a bid worth £15m has been accepted by Villa.

He is undergoing a medical at West Ham now as the Hammers look to push through the deal quickly.

However, West Ham have not yet managed to thrash out personal terms with Ings.

They are close to doing so, but appear to still have work to do on a contract which Ings is happy to put pen to paper to.

Ings will add to David Moyes’ attacking options at the London Stadium as West Ham bid to pull themselves out of deep trouble in the Premier League.

West Ham have a key clash against Everton this coming weekend and will be keen for Ings to feature.