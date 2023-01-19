Wigan Athletic have beaten off competition from Swansea City and Sunderland to grab Joe Gelhardt on loan, according to Wigan Today.

Leeds are happy to let Gelhardt move from Elland Road on a temporary basis, with the arrival of Georginio Rutter having further decreased his chances of game time during the second half of the season.

The striker is a man in demand with Swansea wanting him in Wales, while Sunderland have been aiming to win the chase.

Gelhardt though is returning to his former club, Wigan, after they came up with a financial package which works for Leeds.

The move will bring Gelhardt closer to his family base on Merseyside.

Landing Gelhardt will be a big boost for Wigan as they battle to survive in the Championship this season.

Latics are rock bottom of the table, four points from safety, and will hope that the Leeds man can have an instant impact.

Wigan are due to play host to Luton Town this weekend and it remains to be seen if Gelhardt can be signed in time to feature.