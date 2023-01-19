Wolves have agreed a fee with West Ham United for defender Craig Dawson, according to talkSPORT.

The Molineux outfit wanted to sign Dawson from West Ham last summer, but were unable to push a deal over the line.

They have returned to the chase in this month’s transfer window and have now thrashed out an agreement with West Ham.

Wolves will pay a fee of £3.3m to take Dawson to Molineux and are hoping to push the deal over the line quickly.

If Wolves can finalise the capture of Dawson quickly then they could have him available to face Manchester City on Sunday, something they are hoping to do.

Dawson, 32, has made 13 appearances across all competitions for West Ham so far this season, being booked three times.

The centre-back played in a 2-0 win over Wolves at the London Stadium in October.

Wolves are bringing in an experienced Premier League campaigner, with Dawson having turned out close to 250 times in the top flight.