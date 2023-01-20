Former Premier League defender Steve Nicol says that he is tired of hearing Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte complain about his team’s budget and stressed that Clement Lenglet and Emerson Royal are not good at defending.

Tottenham lost 4-2 against Manchester City on Thursday and are in fifth place in the league table, five points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United.

Spurs boss Conte has complained several times regarding Tottenham’s transfer budget and pointed out that the team lack depth.

However, Nicol stated that he feels weird listening to Conte complain about a lack of funds and pointed out that his defensive recruitment has not been up to the mark.

The former Liverpool player believes Lenglet and Royal are incapable of defending and is of the view that the French centre-back was only able to join Tottenham because Barcelona did not want him.

Nicol questioned Conte’s selection of players to improve Spurs by pointing out that Barcelona selected 35-year-old Gerard Pique above Lenglet while the player was with the Blaugrana.

“It is weird to me to listen to him complaining about not getting money”, Nicol said on ESPN FC.

“At the end of the day, in that backline are two players that he brought in, Lenglet and Royal and they cannot defend.

“Why do you think Lenglet was able to go to Spurs?

“Because Barca do not want him.

“They were playing Pique who was 35 at the time, ahead of him.

“So why does he think he will go in and bring players like him and do any better?”

Tottenham have won only one of their last five Premier League games and will be looking to bounce back against Fulham on Monday.