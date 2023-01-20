Borussia Dortmund have made contact over a move for Tottenham Hotspur target Nicolo Zaniolo, with the chances of him staying in Italy rated at zero.

Roma are now actively looking to sell Zaniolo this month and there is substantial interest in the attacker from the Premier League.

Tottenham are long time admirers and would like to loan him, while West Ham United are claimed to have had a proposal rejected.

Leeds United meanwhile have asked to be kept informed of the situation around the Italian.

Now Dortmund are moving into the race and, according DAZN.it’s Orazio Accomando, they have kicked off talks over a possible deal.

The German giants rate Zaniolo and want to explore a swoop to take him to the Bundesliga this month.

It is claimed that at the moment there is zero chance of Zaniolo remaining in Italy.

Roma want to sell Zaniolo to bring in money to further back Jose Mourinho in the transfer market, with loans not something the Giallorossi are interested in entertaining at present.