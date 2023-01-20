Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe wanted to keep Chris Wood at the club, but the striker pushed for a move to Nottingham Forest in the ongoing window, according to The Athletic.

The 31-year-old striker joined Newcastle in the last winter transfer window from Burnley and helped Eddie Howe’s side finish eleventh in the Premier League.

But Wood has been a bit-part player for Newcastle this season and has made only six starts in his 22 outings for the Magpies this season.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has long been an admirer of the New Zealand international and wished to bring him into his squad in the January window.

The Tricky Trees have agreed a deal with Newcastle to sign Wood on loan for this season.

Howe was keen to keep Wood at the club but it has been claimed that the forward made his intention to join Nottingham Forest clear to the Magpies boss to engineer his move.

Wood has an obligatory purchase clause in his contract if he manages to fulfil certain targets.

The New Zealand international will now be bidding to do his bit to help secure another season of Premier League football for Nottingham Forest.