Nottingham Forest have managed to sneak in Chris Wood’s registration in time for him to be available against Bournemouth on Saturday, according to Sky Sports News.

Forest have announced the signature of Wood on loan from Newcastle for the rest of the season.

The agreement between the clubs also contains an obligation to buy if the 31-year-old hits certain easily achievable targets during his loan stay.

There were question marks over whether Nottingham Forest would be able to register the forward in time to have him in the squad this weekend.

And it has been claimed that Forest have managed to make the midday deadline to register Wood in time.

The striker is now available to make his debut for Nottingham Forest on Saturday when they will take on Bournemouth at Dean Court.

Wood was reduced to being a third-choice striker at Newcastle this season and Eddie Howe was not too keen on letting him go.

But the Kiwi pushed for the move in order to play more football and decided to transfer to the Midlands.

He will give Steve Cooper a Premier League-proven attacking option as he looks to help Forest avoid relegation this season.