Chris Wood is likely to hit the targets needed for Nottingham Forest to sign him from Newcastle United on a permanent deal, according to Sky Sports News.

Newcastle have agreed to send Wood on loan to Nottingham Forest in the ongoing transfer window with an obligatory purchase clause included.

The clause will come into effect if the striker manages to hit certain targets in a Forest shirt from now until the end of the season.

And it has been claimed that the targets are likely to be easily achievable and Wood is expected to eventually join Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal.

He was reduced to being a third-choice striker at Newcastle this season and has been a bit part player in the ongoing campaign.

Newcastle triggered a release clause to snare him away from Burnley in January last year but 12 months on, he is appeared to have played his last game for the Magpies.

The Kiwi has been undergoing his medical checks and Nottingham Forest are expected to announce his arrival later today.

But he is unlikely to be registered in time for him to feature for Nottingham Forest against Bournemouth on Saturday.