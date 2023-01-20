Borussia Dortmund are not in the race to sign Everton target Anthony Elanga from Manchester United, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

Elanga has dropped down the pecking order this season due to the signing of Antony and the emergence of Alejandro Garnacho.

There are suggestions that the Swede could be loaned out by Manchester United before the end of the transfer window.

He is a player who has admirers in Everton, who want to sign him, but the winger is said to be keener on a move to Germany where he has been linked with Dortmund.

But it has been claimed that Dortmund are not looking to sign the wide man in the winter window.

In fact, he is a player who is not under discussion at Dortmund in the ongoing transfer window.

The Bundesliga giants are open to strengthening their squad before the end of January but Elanga is not a target.

Everton are still in the mix for the player and they are waiting to see whether Manchester United are open to loaning him out in the next ten to eleven days.

And knowing they will not face competition from Dortmund is a boost for the Toffees.