Everton are confident that they will be able to land Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma on loan, beating off stiff competition for the striker in the ongoing transfer window, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 25-year-old Dutch centre-forward is in high demand as several Premier League outfits are after his signature in January.

Bournemouth are interested in re-signing the centre forward, while Everton are also keen on bringing him to Goodison Park to provide Frank Lampard with attacking options.

It has been suggested that the Spanish club may demand a fee of around £35m for the Dutch forward, which could pose a problem for financially troubled Everton.

However, Villarreal are willing to let Danjuma leave on loan, provided that the deal is right for the club.

And it has been claimed that Everton are confident of signing Danjuma on loan from the Spanish outfit in the ongoing transfer window.

The 24-year-old has featured 17 times for Villarreal this season and has managed to net six goals.

It remains to be seen whether Everton will be able to sign Danjuma on loan before the end of the ongoing transfer window.