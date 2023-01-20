Flamengo have given Wolves an ultimatum on midfielder Joao Gomes and will sell him to Lyon if the Premier League club do not comply.

Gomes wants to move to Wolves and it was suggested that Flamengo accepted a bid from the Premier League side before then rejecting it and accepting a superior offer from Lyon.

Flamengo want to sell Gomes to Lyon due to the larger offer, despite the player preferring a switch to Wolves.

Now the Brazilian giants have told Wolves to match Lyon’s bid or they will be unable to sign Gomes, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

It is suggested that if Wolves do not comply, then Flamengo will sell Gomes to Lyon.

While Gomes wants to join Wolves, his entourage will push him to complete the agreed switch to Lyon if the Premier League side do not raise their bid.

The ball is now firmly in Wolves’ court to see if they will match Lyon’s bid, which is around the €19m mark.

Gomes, 21, is highly rated within his homeland and the jury is out on which club he will soon join to take his first steps into European football.