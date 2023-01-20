Barnsley boss Michael Duff has responded to Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton’s criticism of Bobby Thomas, insisting the former Gas star must not have been too bad if he was picked weekly.

Thomas missed only one match for Bristol Rovers in League One after coming on loan in the summer from Burnley, but he was recalled by them and the loaned out to Barnsley earlier in the month.

Barton stressed that while Thomas was a hard worker on the pitch, he also had a lot of issues and playing with him on the field, Bristol Rovers were sure to concede at least once.

Duff thinks that Thomas must not have been too poor if he was still getting picked by Barton in almost every game while at Bristol Rovers.

The Barnsley boss further highlighted the notable features of the now-former Bristol Rovers defender, the fact that he is tall, experienced and possesses a goal threat.

“He has played every game so he can’t have been that bad for them otherwise Joey wouldn’t have picked him”, Duff said in a press conference about Barton’s comments on Thomas.

“He’s six foot four, he’s a goal threat, he’s been playing week in week out at this level.”

With Thomas in defence, Bristol Rovers managed to keep three clean sheets in 19 League One games and the on-loan Burnley man will come up against the Gas again early next month when Barnsley travel to the Memorial Stadium.