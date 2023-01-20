Leeds United new boy Georginio Rutter has revealed that he spoke to compatriot Illan Meslier before deciding to move to Elland Road earlier this month.

The Whites agreed to pay a club record fee for the signature of Rutter, who is rated highly in Europe for being one of the best young talents.

Leeds are confident that they have pulled off a coup by signing a player of his quality, early in his career and are hopeful that he will make progress at the club.

Rutter admitted that playing in the Premier League for one of the big clubs has always been his ambition and revealed that Meslier sold to him the stature of Leeds as one of the big names of English football before he joined.

The Frenchman insisted that given the quality of the squad, he is certain that Leeds will be higher up the table soon.

Rutter said in a press conference: “It’s been a dream of mine to play at a big club in the Premier League.

“Having chatted with Illan, he told me about what a great club it is.

“From the quality of players I’ve seen, we deserve to be higher in the table.”

Rutter is in line to make his debut for Leeds when they take on Brentford at Elland Road on Sunday in the Premier League.