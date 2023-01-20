Southampton star Moussa Djenepo is liked by Ligue 1 side Lorient and they could make a move for him this month.

Djenpo has featured eleven times for Southampton this season in the Premier League, but he has not been consistent in the starting line-up.

He has missed the last three Premier League games but did impress against Manchester City in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup, as his long-range goal helped Southampton win the tie 2-0.

Lorient are losing Dango Ouattara, to Southampton’s local rivals Bournemouth, and could lose more talent like Terem Moffi and Enzo Le Fee.

They are thus looking to beef up their squad and have identified Djenepo as a possibility, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The French side are admirers of the Southampton winger and Djenepo himself is claimed can be tempted to move to France.

Lorient had also targeted Sekou Mara from Southampton but are now not likely to sign him, though they could bring in Djenepo.

The Malian winger has a contract until the summer of 2025 with Southampton and it remains to be seen if he leaves St. Mary’s this window.