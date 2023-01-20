Ligue 1 club Troyes are considering making a move for Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson in the ongoing transfer window.

Sanson, 28, has not been able to make a place for himself in the Aston Villa first team since arriving in Birmingham three years ago.

His total appearances for Aston Villa do not add up even to 25 outings, though he has found things a little improved under Unai Emery.

Regardless Sanson is a possible outgoing for Aston Villa in the current window and France could be the 28-year-old’s destination.

Troyes are contemplating bringing in a midfielder this window and Sanson is on their list of targets, according to Troyes-based daily L’Est Eclair.

The French side are grappling with an injury to one of their midfielders, Florian Tardieu, and could look to bring Sanson in to plug the gap.

However, Sanson has also been linked with other clubs in his native France, such as Marseille, Strasbourg and Montpellier.

Sanson has made all three of his appearances this season under Emery and even scored his first goal for the Villans in the third round FA Cup loss to Stevenage.