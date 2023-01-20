Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that the Reds put their eggs in the Jude Bellingham being available this summer basket when they did not strengthen their midfield last summer.

Liverpool’s under-performing midfield has been the subject of criticism, with only Arthur Melo arriving from Juventus on loan last summer and then quickly getting injured.

The reason behind the Reds’ keeping quiet, Carragher feels, is because they are targeting Borussia Dortmund man Bellingham and felt they could sign him this coming summer.

Given the kind of talent the 19-year-old has, Carragher feels that signing the midfielder would be a massive coup for Jurgen Klopp and his team.

“That would be massive for Liverpool if they can get Jude Bellingham”, Carragher told Sky Sports News.

“But I think it would be massive for any club. I think he’s a special talent.

“He’s been talking about Liverpool for a while and I think that’s why Liverpool didn’t buy a midfield player last summer because a lot of their eggs were in this basket: that Bellingham would be available this summer.”

Though Carragher feels that Bellingham will have a lot of options to choose from in the summer, the Liverpool legend says he would find Anfield to be a special place if he eventually seals a move to Merseyside.

“I imagine there is a lot of work going behind the scenes but no decision has been made.

“He’s got lots of options because he’s a top player.

“What I would say to him is if he comes to Liverpool and it goes well, there’s nowhere better to win at Liverpool than anywhere else.

“It’s special.”

Bellingham has a contract with the German side that runs until the summer of 2025 and he is also wanted by Real Madrid.