Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has made it clear that he is not desperate for a move away from St. James’ Park this month, according to Chronicle Live.

Darlow has played only a singular game for Newcastle this season as summer signing Nick Pope has entrenched himself in the No.1 role on Tyneside.

There is increased competition for Darlow as Martin Dubravka has returned from his loan spell at Manchester United.

In addition, Loris Karius has extended his stay at Newcastle until the end of the season, with Darlow now having to battle with two backup goalkeepers.

There is significant interest from the Championship for Darlow and Newcastle themselves are thought to be ready to loan the goalkeeper out.

However, for his part Darlow is not pushing for a move to happen in the current window, as he is enjoying working at Newcastle under manager Eddie Howe.

The shot-stopper is also believed to have told Howe that before making any decision on a loan move, he is prepared to see what happens in the EFL Cup with Newcastle.

Newcastle are in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup and they are up against Southampton, with the second leg happening on deadline day.