Newcastle United target Ivan Fresneda could leave Real Valladolid in the last week of the transfer window, according to Sky Sports News.

The 18-year-old right-back has been heavily linked with a move away from the Spanish club in the ongoing window.

Newcastle have their eyes on him and they have held talks with his representatives but Eddie Howe is reportedly prioritising bringing in a midfielder.

Arsenal have their eyes on him as well but for the moment, Fresneda’s future remains uncertain.

It has been claimed that there is likely to be movement on that front in the final week of the transfer.

The teenage full-back is highly-regarded and wanted at several big clubs across Europe this month.

Fresneda’s future is likely to be decided and he could well leave Valladolid in the final week of the transfer window.

Clubs such as Arsenal and Newcastle have several irons in the fire but they are still interested in the Spaniard.