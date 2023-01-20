No progress has been made on a possible move for Newcastle United target Malo Gusto to leave Lyon in this month’s transfer window.

Promising Lyon full-back Gusto has attracted attention from a host of sides, with Les Gones already thinking of a replacement in the shape of Hamari Traore.

Whether Gusto will leave Lyon this month though is unclear and, despite suggestions earlier this week that Newcastle were making a serious push for him, there has been no change in his status, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

No progress has been made on a possible move away from Lyon for Gusto this month.

Gusto has also attracted attention from Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Juventus.

It remains to be seen if there will be developments regarding a potential transfer for Gusto in the coming days, as the transfer window continues to heat up.

The defender was in action last weekend in Ligue 1 when he played in Lyon’s home loss against Strasbourg.

A right-back by trade, Gusto is also capable of operating as a right midfielder and has done so on occasion this season.