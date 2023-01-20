Chris Wood is unlikely to complete his loan move to Nottingham Forest from Newcastle United in time to play this weekend, according to Sky Sports News.

Wood is in the process of joining Nottingham Forest on loan from Newcastle in the ongoing transfer window.

Newcastle have decided to let him go as he was not getting enough minutes and Forest are closing in on signing him.

Nottingham Forest also have an obligation to buy the striker if he hits certain targets and the Kiwi underwent a medical with the club on Thursday.

However, the deal is unlikely to get over the line in time for Wood to wear the Nottingham Forest colours against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The move is expected to be announced today but Nottingham Forest need to register him before noon to have him in the squad this weekend.

The two clubs are still finalising the documentation and the agreements of the deal for Wood to move to the City Ground.

It is unlikely that everything will be in place for Nottingham Forest to register him with the Premier League in the coming hours and he will have to wait for his debut.