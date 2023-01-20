Portsmouth are planning to bring in an experienced coaching team to work alongside new manager John Mousinho.

The League One club announced the arrival of Mousinho as their new manager earlier today, in what many view as a surprising move.

Portsmouth sacked Danny Cowley earlier this month following a poor run of form and took more than two weeks to bring in the new boss.

They had talks with a few experienced managers as well but decided to go with Mousinho, who was working as a player-coach at Oxford United.

The club are aware of the lack of experience the 36-year-old has in management and are keen to provide all the help they can.

Pompey said in a statement: “Pompey are in the process of appointing an experienced coaching team to support Mousinho and he will be supported on Saturday by lead professional development phase coach Zesh Rehman and goalkeeping coach Joe Prodomo.”

Portsmouth want an older head to assist the rookie boss as he looks to help the club climb up the league table this season.

The club have let coaches Simon Bassey and Lorenzo Dolcetti go.

They are sitting in 15th in the League One table and are without a league win since October.