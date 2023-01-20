Real Betis have to strain to make room on their wage bill to be able to sign Leicester City star Ayoze Perez.

Perez’s Leicester City contact ends in the summer but he could exit the Foxes as early as this window as Real Betis are keen on him.

The Spanish club are said to have followed the forward last summer as well but after failing to get him then are looking to do so now.

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini has already been claimed to have approved his signing but the club need to take care of one thing before taking the Leicester forward on.

The La Liga club will need to free up space on their wage bill if they are to have a chance to sign Perez, according to Spanish daily Marca.

Real Betis have faced problems with La Liga’s salary cap before and last summer had to activate a lever to get all their players registered.

The Seville-based club are looking to move on players like Lorenzo Garcia and Diego Lainez to make room for the Leicester star.

In addition to his contract nearing its end, Perez has also struggled for game-time at Leicester this season, starting just three matches in the Premier League.