Serie A giants Roma have rejected West Ham’s proposed offer for Tottenham Hotspur target Nicolo Zaniolo, it has been claimed in Italy, with the Giallorossi seeing it as inadequate.

Zaniolo is prepared to leave Roma before the end of the window following a fallout with the club and is pushing for a move.

Roma are also open to offers for him and his agent has arrived in England to hold talks with his suitors.

Tottenham are Zaniolo’s preferred destination but West Ham are also in the race and are in touch with the player’s agent.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the club also put in an initial approach to test the water with Roma.

However, the Serie A giants rejected West Ham’s protracted offer to take Zaniolo to the London Stadium, deeming it inadequate.

West Ham’s approach involved signing Zaniolo on an initial one-year loan with a €30m obligation to buy if the Hammers earned 30 points from the start of next season to December 2023.

Roma felt that the offer was inadequate and are holding out for bids that would guarantee a sale, as they need to bring in cash to back Jose Mourinho in the market.