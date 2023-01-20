Nicolo Zaniolo has a preference to move to Tottenham Hotspur, amid Roma setting the conditions for his sale in the ongoing window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Zaniolo has had a major falling out with Roma and is pushing to leave the Serie A giants in the January transfer window.

Roma have also told his representatives that they are willing to listen to offers for him this month and the wheels are in motion.

Tottenham and West Ham are interested in getting their hands on him and his agent is already in London for transfer talks.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, his agent will first speak to Tottenham as part of his trip.

Zaniolo has a clear preference for a move to the north London club despite interest from West Ham.

Fabio Paratici has been chasing him for several years and Antonio Conte is also keen to get his hands on the Italy international.

West Ham are not out of the race and will also hold talks with his agent in order to sell a move to the London Stadium.

Roma are only prepared to listen to offers for an outright sale and want at least €30m from his departure.

For the moment, Spurs are offering to sign him on loan with an obligation to buy based on certain conditions.