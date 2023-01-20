Southampton manager Nathan Jones has admitted that he would like for the Saints to buy a couple more players in the remainder of the transfer window.

Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz have already come to Southampton as they look to improve on what has so far been a disappointing season.

Right-back is one area of the pitch Southampton have been linked with wanting to add to, while Villarreal attacking midfielder Nicolas Jackson is thought to be of interest to the Saints.

Jones has revealed that Southampton are still looking to get a couple of players in through the door before the window shuts.

“We’d like to do a couple more, we want to add quality and competition and we’re working really hard to do that”, Jones said about incomings in a press conference.

The Southampton boss clarified though that they are not close to anybody and he is keeping his cards close to his chest in terms of targets.

“We’d like to add a bit more potency, whatever that is”, Jones added.

“I wouldn’t say anything is close at this point but we have targets, and it would be foolish of me say anything.”

Southampton picked up their first Premier League win under Jones last weekend and are also through to the EFL Cup semi-final.

Jones will be hoping that with the help of more incomings he can strengthen Southampton further and guide them to avoid the drop.