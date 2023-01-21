Real Madrid are not contemplating letting Eduardo Camavinga leave in January, amidst interest from Arsenal, according to talkSPORT.

Arsenal have signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton this month and are on the verge of completing a deal to take Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior to the Emirates as well.

Mikel Arteta still wants to bring in one more player and he is pushing to strengthen his midfield options before the end of the transfer window.

Arsenal are interested in securing a loan deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga in the next week or so.

But it has been claimed that Real Madrid would not contemplate entertaining such an approach.

The 20-year-old Frenchman is rated highly at the Santiago Bernabeu but he has struggled for minutes this season.

Arsenal are hoping that they could be able to convince Real Madrid to let him spend the rest of the season at the Emirates.

But the European champions are not interested in letting Camavinga go anywhere, even on a loan deal.

For the moment, it seems Arsenal are likely to fail in any attempt for the Frenchman in the ongoing window.