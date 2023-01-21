Bayern Munich have been in touch with Chelsea this week about a future deal for Kai Havertz and it is claimed that matters could move quickly towards the end of the window.

The Bavarians have been linked with a possible move to bring Havertz back to Germany in the summer transfer window.

It is suggested that the Bundesliga giants could pay Chelsea between £35m and £52m to sign the attacker, something which would represent a loss for the Blues, who splashed up to £72m to sign him in the summer of 2020.

And, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Bayern Munich were in touch with Chelsea this week over a future swoop for Havertz.

It has been suggested that things could go faster on a potential deal towards the end of the transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been a regular for Chelsea this season, scoring five times in the Premier League.

Chelsea have though embarked up a spending spree and bringing in cash by offloading Havertz could be something which the club consider doing.

He played in Chelsea’s 0-0 draw at Liverpool on Saturday and hit the back of the net at Anfield, only to see VAR rule it out.