Fixture: West Ham United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Everton to the London Stadium this afternoon.

Moyes is under big pressure at West Ham and the Hammers find themselves inside the relegation zone in the Premier League, along with this afternoon’s opponents Everton.

If West Ham fail to win today it will represent the eighth league game in a row under Moyes they have not picked up a victory, something which has not happened before during his reign.

The Hammers are continuing to back Moyes however and snapped up striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa earlier this week.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham this afternoon, while at the back Moyes goes with Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd and Emerson Palmieri.

In midfield, Moyes turns to Declan Rice and Lucas Paqueta, while Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen support Michail Antonio.

West Ham have options on the bench if Moyes needs them, including new boy Ings and Tomas Soucek.

West Ham United Team vs Everton

Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Emerson, Rice, Paqueta, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Johnson, Cresswell, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Ings, Kehrer, Soucek