Fixture: West Ham United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton boss Frank Lampard has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with West Ham United at the London Stadium this afternoon.

The Toffees head to London bang in trouble in the Premier League and only kept off the bottom of the table on goal difference.

They will be looking for a morale boosting win away at West Ham, who also have only 15 points from 19 games and are in the drop zone too.

Everton head to the London Stadium knowing they have won there recently before, in May 2021, though lost 2-1 on their last visit, in April last year.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton today, while Lampard selects a defence of Seamus Coleman, Conor Coady, Yerry Mina, James Tarkowski and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In the engine room, Lampard deploys Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana and Alex Iwobi, while Demarai Gray supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If the Everton boss wants to shake things up then he can turn to his bench, where options today include Ellis Simms and Neal Maupay.

Everton Team vs West Ham United

Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Begovic, Holgate, McNeil, Gordon, Maupay, Davies, Vinagre, Simms, Price