Everton would want cash and possibly a player swap to consider letting go of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who continues to remain of interest to Newcastle United, according to Chronicle Live.

Calvert-Lewin has had injury issues this season and his absence has been keenly felt by Everton, who are involved in a battle to survive in the Premier League.

It has been suggested that Everton would want a fee of £35m to let Calvert-Lewin move on during this month’s transfer window.

Everton are not keen to sell Calvert-Lewin now though and would want cash and a possible player swap to potentially force a rethink in the boardroom at Goodison Park.

Newcastle are long-time admirers of Calvert-Lewin.

The Magpies have just seen their striking options reduced with Chris Wood moving on loan to Nottingham Forest.

As such, Eddie Howe could look to replace him, though he would ideally want someone ready to hit the ground running and there may be question marks over whether Calvert-Lewin, given his injury issues, could.

Wood’s loan to Nottingham Forest is until the end of the season, but contains an obligation to buy dependent upon certain conditions being met.