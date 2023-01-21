Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo has hailed Whites starlet Willy Gnonto as a special talent and believes that the Yorkshire outfit have a gem on their hands.

The 19-year-old striker joined Leeds on transfer deadline day last summer and has impressed by making an impact whenever he is on the pitch.

On Wednesday, Gnonto scored twice against Cardiff City in Leeds United’s FA Cup third round replay to launch the Yorkshire giants to a 5-2 victory.

Matteo was impressed by Gnonto’s right footed volley in the first minute of the game against Cardiff and he admitted that the goal left him awestruck.

The Whites legend is of the view that Gnonto is a player with incredible talent and emphasised that with his ability in the final third, the forward is a danger to the opposition.

“When Willy hit that ball, obviously I was thinking, ‘wow, how can he do this?’, Matteo said on LUTV.

“Could it be actually that he was hitting it with his right foot and if I am right he is a left footer or is he both?

“I cannot work out what he is.

“This kid is a special, special talent and obviously, the more I see of him and the goals he has been scoring, the way he is creating and helping, he is such a danger for other teams as well.”

Matteo also added that the 19-year-old’s maturity is beyond his age and he is of the view that Leeds have a great talent on their hands.

“This kid looks unbelievable for his age, the way he conducts himself; when he came up and talked with us, he spoke so well and was so humble”, Matteo added.

“I love that attitude and long it may continue and we have a real talent in there and we have to look after him properly.”

Gnonto has appeared ten times for Leeds this season, scoring three goals and providing an assist.