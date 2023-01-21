Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has admitted that Hugo Lloris’ retirement is a big opportunity for him to break into the France senior squad.

Meslier has been a Premier League goalkeeper for Leeds since he was 19 and is close to making 100 appearances in the English top flight.

He is considered one of the best young goalkeepers but has struggled to break into the France squad and had to remain content being their Under-21 shot-stopper.

However, Lloris retired after the World Cup and Meslier paid tribute to the Tottenham man, under whose leadership France became world champions and he ended his international career as the most capped player for the national team.

Meslier admitted that now is a great opportunity for him to establish himself in the France squad and he is hopeful that his performances will lead to him getting his big chance.

Meslier said on LUTV: “Hugo made history with the national team.

“The best and the most caps in France’s history and I think it was difficult for him but I spoke to him and he said it was time for him.

“When I am the France Under-21 goalkeeper, of course, I want to be in the first team and this is an opportunity for me and for the other goalkeepers as well.

“And so with my performance, if I keep going like this, I hope to get this opportunity in my career.”

Meslier is expected to be named in the France squad for the international fixtures in March.