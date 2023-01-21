Dominic Matteo is of the view that if Leeds United can manage to keep Patrick Bamford fit then the Yorkshire outfit will be a different team with the striker.

Bamford suffered a foot injury at the beginning of the ongoing season, which kept him out of a big part of the first half of the campaign.

The 29-year-old has nurtured himself back from his injury and on Wednesday, against Cardiff City, scored a brace to help Leeds qualify for the next round of the FA Cup.

Matteo is of the view that the strikes against the Bluebirds will give Bamford confidence, which he believes is crucial for the forward to perform.

The former Leeds player also pointed out that the Whites lacked Bamford’s precision in front of the opposition goal and he thinks that Jesse Marsch’s team will be transformed if they can keep the striker healthy for the remainder of the campaign.

“Pat just needed a couple of goals and we know what that brings: his confidence”, Matteo told LUTV.

“The two goals that he scored were brilliantly taken goals and I think that was one thing that was missing from the team for me; we were slashing the ball at times.

“I think Pat with the goals he scored he was very precise, he knew what he was doing with his two finishes and he slotted them away lovely and again confidence for Pat is everything.

“Keep him fit and I tell you what, we are going to be a different team with him.”

Bamford has managed to score three goals in his last two matches and will be eager to continue his goalscoring form when Leeds take on Brentford on Sunday at Elland Road.