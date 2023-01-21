Everton owner Farhad Moshiri insists that a call over the future of Frank Lampard is not his decision, after the Toffees slumped to another loss.

Fellow strugglers West Ham United beat Everton 2-0 at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League and heaped more pressure on Lampard.

Everton remain second bottom of the Premier League table, two points from safety, and with just three league wins to their name all season.

🗣 “Is this about time for Frank?” Moshiri 🗣 “It’s not my decision.” Farhad Moshiri & Bill Kenwright speaking outside the London stadium after Everton’s defeat to West Ham pic.twitter.com/GgTFXjFIwK — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 21, 2023

There are serious question marks over Lampard’s future, but Moshiri insists whether to sack him or not is not his decision.

He told Sky Sports News when asked if it is about time for Lampard: “I can’t talk. It’s not my decision.”

Toffees chairman Bill Kenwright meanwhile admits that the club are going through a tough period and need points.

“We’ve got to start winning haven’t we?” Kenwright said.

“It’s a bad time.”

Everton next come up against Premier League leaders Arsenal, before then heading to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Both games take place after the transfer window has closed and Everton have no matches between now and deadline day.