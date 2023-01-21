Frank Lampard played a key role in convincing Arnaut Danjuma to snub other clubs in favour of joining Everton, it has been claimed.

Danjuma is putting the finishing touches to a move to Everton on loan from Spanish side Villarreal.

The loan will not contain a purchase option and Danjuma is scheduled to return to Villarreal at the end of his loan at Goodison Park.

There was fierce competition for the Dutch attacker, with clubs such as Nottingham Forest, Rennes and PSV Eindhoven all interested.

However, according to French journalist Ignazio Genuardi, it is Lampard who made the difference for Everton.

The Everton boss sold a move to Goodison Park to Danjuma and as such the Toffees were able to win the race, despite their offer being financially smaller than others.

Lampard will now be looking for Danjuma to make a quick impact as Everton battle against relegation from the Premier League.

The attacker has experience of the cut and thrust of English football through a spell at Bournemouth.