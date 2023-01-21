Aston Villa have made an approach to Juventus for Weston McKennie, but the player is willing to wait and see what other offers come, according to CBS Sports.

The 24-year-old midfielder has more than two years left on his Juventus contract, and this season, he has been a regular member of the Bianconeri team.

McKennie has sparked interest from several clubs in the Premier League in the ongoing transfer window and Juventus are willing to let the player go for the right price.

Unai Emery is interested in bringing a midfielder to Villa Park in January and sees McKennie as the right fit.

The midfielder is looking for a pay rise and he is open to a Premier League move in the ongoing window.

Aston Villa have made an approach for the Juventus star, but McKennie is willing to wait for the other suitors before making a final decision.

Juventus want €30m for the US International and want McKennie to make a decision about his future soon so that the money can be reinvested in the team.

Aston Villa have already brought in Alex Moreno and Jhon Duran in the ongoing transfer window and it remains to be seen whether they can convince McKennie to make the move to Villa Park in January.