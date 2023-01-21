Fixture: Liverpool vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon.

With Chelsea tenth in the league table, Potter is looking to see his side put a marker down against one of the bigwigs of the Premier League.

The Chelsea boss has gone with the back four of Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva and Lewis Hall on Merseyside.

Jorginho and Marc Cucurella will look to keep things solid in the middle of the park and Conor Gallagher will have the burden of providing creativity from midfield.

Mason Mount will again start against Liverpool amidst talk over his contract at Chelsea and Hakim Ziyech has got another opportunity to start.

Kai Havertz is also back in the starting eleven and he is likely to play as the false 9 in the line-up today..

Chelsea’s new €100m signing Mykhailo Mudryk will start on the bench and could come on later to make his debut.

Chelsea Team vs Liverpool

Kepa; Chalobah, Badiashile, Silva, Hall, Jorginho, Gallagher, Cucurella, Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes: Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Humphreys, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Loftus-Cheek, Mudryk, Aubameyang, D Fofana