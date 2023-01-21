Nice will not wait for much longer to agree a deal with Lorient for West Ham United target Terem Moffi.

Lorient hitman Moffi is in demand this month and West Ham have slapped in a bid for his services.

David Moyes’ side have signed Danny Ings from Aston Villa, but it is claimed that does not rule out the Hammers snapping up Moffi.

Nice have also gone in with bids for Moffi, but are having trouble agreeing a deal with Lorient, despite the striker favouring a move to the south of France.

And, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Nice will not wait much longer.

Nice have identified Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri as an alternative to Moffi and have already secured the player’s green light for a move.

Sevilla are prepared to sell the striker and Nice anticipate no issues in agreeing a deal with the Spanish side.

They still want Moffi, but are prepared to move on to En-Nesyri in the coming days if no agreement can be reached with Lorient.

And if Nice pull out of the race, West Ham could be the only possible move for Moffi this month.