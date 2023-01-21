Stoke City are keen on QPR striker Lyndon Dykes, with the R’s prepared to let him go for the right price this month, according to the Scotsman.

The 27-year-old forward joined QPR in the summer of 2020 for a fee in the region of £2m from Scottish Premiership side Livingston.

This season, Dykes has made 27 outings for the Hoops and managed to bag six goals in the Championship.

And the Scotland international has sparked interest in the January transfer window from several clubs.

Gary Rowett’s Millwall submitted a £3m bid for Dykes, which fell short of QPR’s estimation of the player.

Stoke are interested in taking him to the Potteries and in a boost to their hopes, QPR will sell.

They are open to letting Dykes depart provided the price is right and Alex Neil could snap up his countryman.

However, Stoke are yet to submit an official bid for Dykes and it remains to be seen whether they could meet the valuation of QPR for the player’s services.