Wolves attacker Fabio Silva will be in the stands at PSV Eindhoven’s clash against Vitesse Arnhem this evening as he closes on a move to the Netherlands.

The 20-year-old Portuguese was shipped off on loan to Belgian giants Anderlecht in the summer, but the switch has not worked out to his satisfaction.

He is expected to head elsewhere for the second half of the campaign and is closing in on a switch to PSV Eindhoven.

PSV heeft Fábio Silva binnen. In het Philips Stadion. Later meer. De foto is van gewaardeerd Twitteraar @Vodskaya. pic.twitter.com/b102tOzqAY — Rik Elfrink (@RikElfrink) January 21, 2023

Silva will be in the stands at the Philips Stadion for PSV Eindhoven’s Eredivisie meeting with Vitesse Arnhem as he takes a closer look at the club.

He was snapped inside the Philips Stadion and is poised to join on loan.

Silva scored ten times for Anderlecht in 21 appearances, but has been keen to leave the Belgians.

PSV Eindhoven are in dire need of attacking reinforcements after selling Cody Gakpo to Liverpool and Noni Madueke to Chelsea.

Wolves will be hoping to see Silva, who they splashed £35m to sign from FC Porto, make an impact in the Netherlands and continue his development.