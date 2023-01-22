Coventry City and Stoke City have joined the hunt to sign Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt on a loan deal, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Leeds are ready to sign off on a loan switch for Gelhardt after splashing the cash to bring in Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim.

It had been thought that Gelhardt would return to his former club, Wigan Athletic, but he is due to hold talks with interested parties this week and has a host of suitors.

Now Coventry and Stoke have joined the hunt for Gelhardt and hope to sign him.

Leeds want to make sure that a good chunk of Gelhardt’s salary is covered during the loan, while the striker is keen to make sure he will be playing on a regular basis.

Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City are also keen to land Gelhardt this month.

The striker is drawn to an emotional return to Wigan, who had to cash in on him due to financial troubles, but Latics are embroiled in a relegation battle.

They sit rock bottom of the Championship table and were beaten 2-0 at home by Luton Town on Saturday.