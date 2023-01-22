Everton are not expected to make any announcements this evening, amid continued speculation over Frank Lampard’s position, according to journalist Alan Myers.

Lampard is under big pressure at Goodison Park and his situation became worse on Saturday when Everton were beaten by fellow strugglers West Ham United.

All eyes are now on whether Everton will sack Lampard and bring in a new manager, especially with the end of the transfer window approaching, as any appointment may want to make signings before it closes.

However, no announcements are expected by Everton this evening.

The Toffees are not planning to issue any announcements on Sunday night and it remains to be seen if they stick with Lampard over the coming days.

The manager is claimed to have played a key role in Everton winning the race for Arnaut Danjuma, who is joining on loan from Villarreal.

Everton also remain active in the market and are mulling a loan move for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

The Toffees are next in action after the transfer window closes, with a Goodison Park clash with Arsenal on the agenda.