Fixture: Leeds United vs Brentford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Brentford at Elland Road in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Whites scored a morale-boosting win over Cardiff City in the FA Cup in midweek and boss Jesse Marsch has been clear he wants to see the performance translated into the Premier League.

Marsch saw his side lose 5-2 away at Brentford earlier this season, but Leeds have not been beaten at Elland Road by Brentford since a clash in the Championship in 2015.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds this afternoon, with the defence picked by Marsch a back four of Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Maximilian Wober and Pascal Struijk.

In midfield, Marc Roca and Tyler Adams link up, while also selected are Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison and Willy Gnonto. Rodrigo leads the attack.

Marsch can look towards his bench if changes need to be made any point and his options include Georginio Rutter and Sam Greenwood.

Leeds United Team vs Brentford

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Aaronson, Harrison, Gnonto, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Robles, Firpo, Llorente, Kristensen, Sinisterra, Greenwood, Bamford, Gelhardt, Rutter