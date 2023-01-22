Former Leeds United defender Matt Kilgallon thinks Rodrigo cannot afford to go more than two or three games without scoring now due to the options at Jesse Marsch’s disposal.

Leeds now have Patrick Bamford back fit, while they broke their club transfer record recently by signing Georginio Rutter from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

Rodrigo has been in good form in front of goal for Leeds this season, scoring ten goals in 18 Premier League outings, though he drew a blank in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Brentford.

Kilgallon feels that the competition at Elland Road now means Rodrigo cannot afford to go two or three matches without hitting the back of the net and is of the view that the Spaniard will be aware of that.

“I don’t think Rodrigo can go two or three games without scoring. Bamford would come in, Rutter would come in”, Kilgallon said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“It’s great [to have that competition].

“He’s an experienced player and he’s been around.

“He’s probably thinking I haven’t scored here or assisted, so there’s one game, if I do it [again] against [Nottingham] Forest, will I start the next one?”

Rodrigo was replaced by Bamford with eleven minutes left at Elland Road on Sunday, while Rutter was an unused substitute.