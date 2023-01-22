Wigan Athletic are the only club to make a serious offer to Leeds United to loan Coventry City and Stoke City target Joe Gelhardt, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gelhardt is expected to leave Leeds before the end of the transfer window in search of regular game time.

His opportunities at Leeds have been further reduced of late by the Whites bringing in Georginio Rutter from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

Leeds are ready to loan him and he has interest from a host of clubs, with Coventry City and Stoke City the latest two sides to join the hunt.

However, the emphasis is on interested sides to make serious offers and so far only Wigan have done so.

It was claimed last week that Latics have won the chase for Gelhardt, but those suggestions appear premature.

The coming week could be key to Gelhardt deciding his immediate future, with sides tipped to come forward.

Gelhardt was an unused substitute on Sunday as Leeds played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League at home to Brentford.