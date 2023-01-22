Leeds United could sell defender Charlie Cresswell for a fee of £4m plus extras, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cresswell is currently on loan at Millwall, but has slipped out of favour recently and Leeds could recall him from the Den.

The defender has interest from several Championship clubs, who have been impressed by what they have seen of him at Millwall.

Middlesbrough are one of the clubs interested in Cresswell and it is suggested that a fee of £4m plus extras could be acceptable for Leeds in order for a permanent move to happen.

Leeds are well stocked for defenders and recently signed Maximilian Wober from Red Bull Salzburg to further strengthen that department.

The Whites could choose to sell him in a definitive break with the player, but the price would have to be right.

A new loan away from Millwall could also be a possibility and Sunderland would happily take him to the Stadium of Light.

Cresswell’s suitors Sunderland and Middlesbrough are due to clash in the Championship today and the defender may be an interested observer.