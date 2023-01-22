Dominic Matteo has warned Leeds United that they must not give Brentford chances in the early stages of the game, especially given the quality players they have in their team.

Leeds ended their seven-match winless run after their 5-2 victory in the FA Cup against Cardiff City on Wednesday.

Now Jesse Marsch’s side welcome Thomas Frank’s Brentford, who are eighth in the Premier League table, to Elland Road this afternoon.

Matteo is of the view that Brentford have quality players with pace and power in their squad and warned Leeds not to allow Frank’s team any early opportunities to hurt them.

The Leeds legend urged Marsch’s side to begin the game the way they started against Cardiff, with a lot of energy and confidence.

“I think it is so important, and I know I say this a lot, to start well against Brentford because you do not want to give them a sniff in the early part of the game with the players they have, the quality they have, the pace they have and the power at times”, Matteo said on LUTV.

“So I think, from a Leeds point of view, we start like we started in the Cardiff game.

“We start quickly, and we start with lots of energy and confidence in the lads who have played; they should be absolutely buzzing for this game.”

Matteo stressed that the match against Brentford is going to be an important game for the Yorkshire outfit and believes that the Cardiff game is proof that Leeds have quality in the final third.

“We know it is an important game”, Matteo added.

“I would not say it is a must-win, but it is a very important game and we certainly do not want to lose this game.

“I think we have got players, and obviously we have seen that in the Cardiff result that they can score goals, take goals and finish really well.

“So it is just about putting that in the Premier League and for me, when you get chances in the Premier League, you take them because you do not get many opportunities at that level.”

The last time both sides met, in November, Leeds suffered a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Brentford, with Ivan Toney scoring a hat-trick for the Bees.